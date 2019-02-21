WASHINGTON — The White House says the U.S. is keeping 200 American troops in Syria as part of a small peacekeeping force.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said Thursday that the small force will remain in Syria “for a period of time.”

Sen. Lindsey Graham, who had harshly criticized Trump’s decision to pull U.S. forces out of Syria, is applauding the president’s decision to leave a small contingent of American forces in Syria as part of an “international stabilizing force.”

He says it will ensure that Turkey will not get into a conflict with U.S.-backed Syrian Defense Forces, which Ankara views as terrorists. Moreover, Graham says leaving a small force in Syria will help curb Iranian ambitions and ensure that Islamic State fighters do not try to return..

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.