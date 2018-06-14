White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders gestures while speaking to the media during the daily briefing in the Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House, Thursday, June 14, 2018. (Pablo Martinez Monsivais/Associated Press)

WASHINGTON — The White House is defending President Donald Trump’s decision to return a military salute to a North Korean three-star general.

Presidential spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Thursday that “It’s a common courtesy when a military official from another government salutes, that you return that.”

North Korean state media released video of Trump reaching out to shake the hand of the minister of the People’s Armed Forces, who instead saluted during the summit in Singapore. The two then reversed gestures, with Trump saluting and the general reaching out to shake hands. The two eventually shook hands.

The awkward moment raised some eyebrows because the U.S. and North Korea technically are still at war despite Trump’s summit this week with Kim Jong Un.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.