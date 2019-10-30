Federal vacancy rules limit who is eligible to take the job permanently, but various factions in the Trump administration have been looking for legal work-arounds.

Among those said to be under consideration are Ken Cuccinelli, currently the acting head of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, and Chad Wolf, former chief of staff to ex-Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen.

The sprawling 240,000-person department oversees a huge portfolio that includes immigration enforcement, election and cyber security, disaster response and even the Secret Service.

