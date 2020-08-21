“The ban on transporting Navalny is an attempt on his life, which is now being carried out by the doctors and the deceitful authorities who sanctioned it,” Yarmysh wrote on Twitter.

Alexander Murakhovsky, the chief physician for the Omsk Emergency Hospital No. 1, said Navalny was not well enough to be moved.

"His condition has somewhat improved as of 8 a.m. But, nonetheless, we have been unable thus far to fully stabilize him," he told reporters.

With Navalny’s plight already a rallying point for Russian opposition groups and others who allege the prominent Kremlin critic was deliberately poisoned by President Vladimir Putin’s regime, the decision not to release him for treatment in Europe fueled anger over perceived interference from Moscow.

Navalny was hospitalized and placed on a ventilator Thursday after he became suddenly ill during a flight to Moscow, prompting the pilot to make an emergency landing. His team has been advocating to move the 44-year-old because they say a Western clinic has a better chance of identifying what might have poisoned Navalny — something doctors in Omsk have not yet shared.

Yarmysh said early Friday that police investigating the incident found poison “dangerous not only for [Navalny] but for the people around him,” without disclosing details.

A German ambulance aircraft, provided by Berlin-based human rights activist Jaka Bizilj, was en route to Omsk to move Navalny when doctors informed his family that he couldn’t be transported. German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Thursday the country was ready to provide Navalny with “medical assistance, including German hospitals, but the request has to come from there.”

Asked if the Kremlin would aid in expediting such a request, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday that it would — and Navalny’s team later said that they would accept the offer of assistance. Yarmysh now says Moscow’s words amounted to an empty promise.

“Until now, doctors have said they are ready to authorize transportation,” Yarmysh said. “That is why we organized it as soon as possible. Now, at the last moment, the doctors won’t give permission. The decision, of course, wasn’t made by them, but by the Kremlin.”