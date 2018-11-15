Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny talks to journalists after a hearing for the delivery of a European Court of Human Rights judgment regarding his case against Russia at the court in Strasbourg, France, Nov. 15, 2018. (Patrick Seeger/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)

Europe’s top human rights court ruled that Russian arrests of anti-corruption activist Alexei Navalny have been politically motivated, delivering a broad-ranging if mainly symbolic rebuke of the Kremlin’s methods of keeping domestic opposition at bay.

The upper chamber of the European Court of Human Rights said seven arrests of Navalny from 2012 to 2014 violated his rights and appeared to be part of a broader effort “to bring the opposition under control.” The court ordered Russia to pay Navalny about $72,000 in damages and expenses and called on the country to extend greater legal rights to people protesting peacefully.

The Russian government had no immediate comment. Even though Russia is one of the 47 countries within the court’s jurisdiction, it has found ways to avoid following the court’s rulings in the past.

Nevertheless, the ruling was significant and more far-reaching than many of the court’s past decisions against Russia. It endorsed the position of Navalny, perhaps Russian President Vladimir Putin’s most vocal and well-organized critic inside Russia. And unlike a lower-chamber opinion last year, the court found Navalny’s arrests to be politically motivated.

Referring to terms set out in the European Convention on Human Rights, the court found beyond reasonable doubt that two of the arrests were meant to “suppress that political pluralism which forms part of ‘effective political democracy’ governed by ‘the rule of law.’”

“The Court called on Russia to provide a legal mechanism for the authorities to take due regard of the fundamental importance of the right to peaceful assembly and show the necessary tolerance for unauthorised, peaceful gatherings,” said a news release announcing the verdict.

Navalny referred to the ruling as a “big victory.” He said he had expected a narrower decision that did not determine his arrests to have been politically motivated.

“This has huge significance not even for me but for a huge number of people across Russia who are regularly caught and put in prison for clearly political reasons,” Navalny said in a blog post. “The Russian government was always able to say: even the ECHR doesn’t see these cases as political. They can’t do that anymore.”

Navalny has spent more than four months in total behind bars in the last two years, serving 30 days or less at a time, largely on charges of organizing unpermitted protests. Analysts say that such arrests allow the Kremlin to disrupt Navalny’s efforts to build anti-Putin sentiment while avoiding the public outcry that would ensue if he were sentenced to a longer jail term.

Navalny, who has built a large online following with viral videos spotlighting corruption in Russia’s ruling elite, was barred from running in the presidential election earlier this year. But he has built a nationwide network of campaign offices that has shown the ability to organize protests across the country, including rallies in September against Putin’s unpopular plan to raise the retirement age.

Read more:

Under rare pressure at home, Putin pledges to ease hike in retirement age

War games and business deals: Russia, China send a signal to Washington

Tensions between Russia and Ukraine spill over into byzantine world of Orthodox church

Today’s coverage from Post correspondents around the world

Like Washington Post World on Facebook and stay updated on foreign news