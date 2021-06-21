They ascertained that a fragment of the same slab was held in a museum in the region of Puglia, and therefore the entire piece had been excavated there.
Italian law forbids export of cultural artifacts found in Italian territory.
The probe eventually led to the discovery of 781 other artifacts, including amphorae and other vases, steles and statuettes. According to experts, the pieces date to between the 6th and 3rd centuries B.C. Many were plundered from ancient tombs in Puglia, the Carabinieri said.
The police say they found the stele that originally caught the experts’ eye in the home of a collector in a town near Antwerp. Carabinieri said numerous legal appeals by the collector to keep the artifacts were ultimately rebuffed by Belgian judicial authorities.