Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during the weekly cabinet on May 19 in Jerusalem. (Ariel Schalit/Pool via Reuters)

In the lead-up to recent Israeli elections, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu repeatedly denied that he would seek legislation that would give him immunity from prosecution in three criminal cases against him.

When asked what he’d do if his political allies did so on his behalf, he was more evasive, distancing himself from their actions.

Late Monday night, that’s just the scenario that emerged, as Israel’s parliament, known as the Knesset, announced that the “immunity bill,” filed by a Netanyahu loyalist, was among 200 new bills slated to be voted on in the current session.

The draft text says that members of the 120-seat Knesset cannot be charged with a criminal offense committed during or before being voted in as a Knesset member unless immunity is waived by the parliament. As prime minister Netanyahu is a Knesset member.

[Netanyahu, facing indictment, sets out to build a coalition that will stand by him]

Alongside proposals to roll back the powers of the Israeli Supreme Court to overturn bills passed by the Knesset, the proposed immunity legislation has drawn sharp rebuke from Netanyahu’s rivals, including some within his own party, who accuse the longtime Israeli leader of sliding toward authoritarianism in order to avoid prosecution. Israel’s attorney general, Avichai Mandelblit, announced in February that he would proceed with the indictment process against Netanyahu for charges including breach of trust, corruption and bribery.

Despite the allegations, Netanyahu’s Likud party scraped a one-seat victory over its main opponent in April elections and had a clear advantage when it came to building a coalition government with its traditional partners of right-wing and ultra-Orthodox religious parties.

Still, that has been no easy feat, with Netanayhu granted a two-week extension to the 28-day deadline to form a new government as he bargains with his coalition partners over ministerial seats and legislative promises. With ministerial portfolios doled out in exchange for support, Knesset members on Monday evening voted to advance legislation that would expand the number of cabinet posts, amid expectations that Netanyahu will announce an unusually large cabinet.

“We are on a slippery slope,” said Professor Dan Avnon, chair of the political science department at Jerusalem’s Hebrew University. “It would mean the house of representatives becoming an asylum for prospective criminals.” Making that move at the same time as curbing the oversight of the courts would be “anti-democratic and undermines a parliamentary democracy,” he added.

A cartoon circulated online on Monday showed Netanyahu and other politicians accused of corruption running toward the Knesset, marked with a “shelter” sign. The legislation would exclude traffic violations and criminal charges that evoke fines, but it would allow immunity for any other criminal offense.

Miki Zohar, the Knesset member who submitted the bill last month, said that it was formally lodged onto the Knesset system on Monday night “to my delight”.

Speaking to a Knesset committee on Tuesday morning he denied that he was an “emissary” for Netanyahu, and said that the Israeli leader had said that he wasn’t interested in an immunity law. He also denied that support for the legislation was part of coalition building discussions.

However, many are not convinced. Gideon Sa’ar, a senior member of Likud with a fractious relationship with Netanyahu, last week broke ranks with his party to criticize the Israeli leader’s bid for immunity.

“This legislation offers zero benefit and maximum damage,” he told Israel’s Channel 12. His former aide, Michal Shir, a newly elected Knesset member, has also spoken out. Both have said they’ve received threats online since doing so.

Former Likud Knesset member Benny Begin was also stinging over efforts to grant Netanyahu immunity, telling Israeli television that “such a phenomenon is called corruption.”

The Blue and White party, which holds 35 seats in the newly formed Knesset, making it the second largest in the chamber, is holding a protest rally in Tel Aviv on Saturday under the banner “Defense shield for democracy.”

“There is no reason whatsoever to bring out such far-reaching constitutional amendments in such a rush unless it was connected to the fate of the prime minister,” said Yohanan Plesner, president of the Israel Democracy Institute. He said that the specifics of legislation intended to weaken the Supreme Court remain unclear, but without it the immunity law will be “meaningless”.

“It is highly unconstitutional and the court will override it immediately,” he said. On Monday dozens of top lawyers gathered in Tel Aviv to protest those efforts.

“We don’t know how each of us here votes politically, and in our daily lives we are competitors, but we’re all gathered here today, united by a tangible fear that the rule of law and Israel’s liberal democracy are in danger,” attorney Tzvika Bar Natan, a partner at Goldfarb Seligman who initiated the campaign, told the Time of Israel.

