When Ziv Knobler arrived at work Monday, he said he was surprised to find an image of his Twitter account featured in a dramatic front-page story in the main Israeli daily, Yediot Aharonot.

The headline above the image read: A Fake Network.

The story described how Knobler is part of a network of social media accounts — real and fake — deployed to bolster Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s election campaign.

“I was really surprised to see my account mentioned,” said Knobler, who said he is a “private” father of four who works in a bank and isn't a member of any party.

Yediot Aharonot’s story, which was also carried in part by the New York Times, was based on an advance copy of a 36-page report from the Big Bots Project, a nonprofit watchdog group. It said the manipulative network of social media accounts was designed to “disrupt democratic elections and influence public awareness using improper means.”

But when Knobler and several other account holders named by the report contacted Israeli media protesting that they were simply normal citizens and part of no such network, it turned around what had appeared to be a difficult day for Netanyahu's campaign, just a week before a hard-fought election.

Netanyahu’s ruling Likud party quickly released a campaign video mocking the report, and Netanyahu brought a man he said was one of the bots — “Captain George,” whose real name he said was Giora — to a news conference in Jerusalem on Monday afternoon.

“Captain George, are you a bot?” said a smirking Netanyahu. “It is unbelievable this thing, Giora is only saying what he thinks.”

Captain George took to the podium to say that he was not a bot. “As you can see, I'm not a robot,” he said, adding that everything he writes is “from the heart.”

But Netanyahu’s rival, former military chief of staff Benny Gantz, filed a formal complaint against Likud with the Central Elections Committee, calling for a “cessation of this ugly fake news campaign.”

Speaking to The Washington Post, Yuval Adam, one of the report’s authors, said that specific accounts being real was not the issue.

“There are real accounts in that system and there are real people, we did not say anywhere that there were bots, but that there are a group of accounts working together to promote an agenda,” he said.

Yuval said the Big Bot Project started eight months ago on a voluntary basis and was crowdfunded. He said that since the elections were announced last December, many additional accounts were opened and closed at various times, “proving that they were doing something problematic.”

The report describes a “network made up of hundreds of accounts that have no identifying name or profile photograph.” These accounts, said the report, “manipulated, slandered, lied and spread rumors anonymously,” and at their height wrote and shared thousands of tweets a day supporting Netanyahu and the Likud. Many of the messages, which also appeared on Facebook, were shared by the prime minister’s son Yair Netanyahu and by Likud campaign officials, said the report.

Adam and his partner, Noam Rotem, estimated that more than 2.5 million Israeli citizens, in a country of just under 9 million, were exposed to the online messaging. At least some of the social media accounts received payment to disseminate propaganda for the Likud Party and against rival parties, they said.

Though Giora, or Captain George, and Knobler both denied receiving payment, the report identifies Yitzhak Haddad, an Israeli citizen, as being behind the network of social media accounts, as well as a Twitter profile called “Bond.”

A message published from that account Monday threatened to sue Yediot Aharonot for spreading lies. The account holder did not respond to a request for an interview from The Washington Post.

In the new campaign video released by Likud on Monday, Netanyahu’s controversial line that Arabs are flocking to the polls — which some argue helped him win the 2015 election — is reworded to “Bots are flocking to the polls.”

“Did you read Yedioth Aharonot? They’re calling you, Likud voters, bots. … They won’t believe how many bots there are in Likud, there were 985,405 Likud voters in 2015. Voting slip after voting slip. Likud. Likud. Likud. On the 9th of April, the bots will flock to the polls,” declares the video.

“It turns out that those mentioned in the article are actually real people who have been interviewed on Israeli media,” Rachel Broyde, head of the Likud’s English Campaign, told The Washington Post.

Gantz and the other top candidates from the Blue and White party held a news conference Monday, highlighting what the former general referred to as Netanyahu’s house of cards. He said it was all about to come crashing down.

His running mate, Yair Lapid, called Netanyahu the “chief troll, operating a network of fake profiles and fake news to steal the election.”

“I’ve seen dirty elections in my life,” said Lapid, a former news anchor for Israel’s most popular news channel. “But it usually comes from the extreme margins. For us, the prime minister, the head of state, is one of the biggest spreaders of lies and slander.”

Tal Pavel, founder and CEO of CyBureau, the Cyber Empowerment Center, said the manipulation of information online is very problematic.

“When we read a newspaper or watch television news, we know how to judge the information we receive,” Pavel said. “But online we don’t always know who is behind the accounts, and can suddenly find ourselves taking part in something we think is legitimate, but which is really fake news.

“Our ability to determine what is real and what is fake is getting harder and harder,” he said.

