The Balfour residence had become a symbol of the Netanyahus' scandals, and was the scene of weekly protests against Netanyahu for much of the past year. Demonstrators called on the then-prime minister to resign while on trial for corruption. Netanyahu has denied any wrongdoing and refused to step down.
Netanyahu was Israel’s longest serving prime minister, having held office for the past 12 years and a stint in the 1990s, and had occupied the residence since 2009.
Bennett has not yet announced a date for moving into the residence.