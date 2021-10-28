Tigray spokesman Nahusenay Belay denied that the airstrike hit a military target and said it struck a “civilian residence,” killing six people and wounding more than 20. Three children were among the dead, he said.
Photos from the scene appeared to show rescuers pulling bodies from debris.
Ethiopia’s government has asserted that the latest airstrikes have been confined to military targets, but Tigray forces have asserted that civilian facilities including factories and a clinic have been targeted instead.
Meanwhile, fighting continues in Ethiopia’s neighboring Amhara region after the government of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed launched a ground offensive there earlier this month, despite international calls for a cease-fire.