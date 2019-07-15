The launch vehicle carrying Chandrayaan-2 on the launch pad in eastern India. The mission was postponed an hour before scheduled launch on Tuesday due to a technical snag, the country’s space agency said. (Manish Swarup/AP)

India called off its much-awaited second lunar mission an hour before the scheduled launch on Monday, citing a “technical snag,” in a setback for the country’s growing ambitions in space.

The Indian Space Research Organization said in a tweet that a problem had been observed in the launch vehicle system for the Chandrayaan-2 mission — scheduled to blast off at 2:51 a.m. local time — and had postponed the launch “as a measure of abundant precaution.” A new date will be announced soon.

The aborted mission represents a blow to India’s quest to build up its capabilities in space, where the United States and China are dominant forces. India’s past successes have come from low-cost, homegrown technology that have been instrumental in breakthroughs such as discovering water on the surface of the moon.

With Chandrayaan-2, India was hoping to become the fourth country besides the United States, Russia and China to soft-land on the moon’s surface.

K. Sivan, head of the space agency, had indicated the mission would have been India’s most complex to date. Made up of an orbiter, lander and a rover, Chandrayaan-2 was to be launched by the country’s most powerful rocket, Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle Mark III. At a height of 144 feet (44 meters), it weighs over 640 tonnes, about 1.5 times that of a fully loaded Boeing 747 jumbo jet.

Chaitanya Giri, a fellow of the space and ocean studies program at Gateway House, a Mumbai-based think tank, had called Chandrayaan-2 a “pioneering mission for human habitation beyond Earth.” If successful, he said, India would become the first country to land on the lunar south pole.

The mission, costing $141 million, is far below NASA’s spend of $25 billion on its Apollo program in the 1960s and 70s. India increased its space budget this year to $1.8 billion but it remains a fraction of what the United States spends.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced last year that by the year 2022, India will send a manned mission in space. Rakesh Sharma, the only Indian to have been to space, had been a part of a Russian mission in 1984.

