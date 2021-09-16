Quitel takes over the position from former Justice Minister Rockfeller Vincent, whom Henry dismissed a day after he fired Port-au-Prince’s chief prosecutor earlier this week for an undefined “serious administrative fault.” The prosecutor, Bed-Ford Claude, had requested a meeting with Henry on Tuesday to interview him about two phone conversations he said the prime minister had just hours after Moïse’s killing with a key suspect in the case. Claude then ordered the judge in the case to charge Henry based on the evidence.