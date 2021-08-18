Among the newly detained is Hailu Kebede, an official with the Salsay Woyane Tigray opposition party who has briefed diplomats and others on the war. His lawyer, Kirubel Gebregziabher, confirmed that he is accused of participating in the war and “misinforming” people about a deadly airstrike by the Ethiopian military on a crowded market in Tigray in June. His next court appearance was delayed until Thursday in what supporters called an attempt to block any meeting with the U.S. envoy.