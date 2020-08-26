By Associated PressAugust 26, 2020 at 10:04 PM EDTCHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand — New Zealand mosque shooter Brenton Tarrant sentenced to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole.Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightcomment0 CommentsToday’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy