By Associated Press December 9, 2019 at 12:50 AM ESTWELLINGTON, New Zealand — New Zealand police say 1 person has been confirmed killed in volcanic eruption on island popular with tourists.Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.ADADcomments0 CommentshomeHomeshareShareShare on FacebookEmail this linkShare on TwitterShare on PinterestShare on LinkedIncomment0Today's HeadlinesFree daily updates delivered just for youBy signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy