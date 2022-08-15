Nicholas Evans, "The Horse Whisperer" author, dies at 72

LONDON — Nicholas Evans, the British author of the bestselling novel “The Horse Whisperer,” has died at 72, his representatives said Monday.
Born in 1950 in Worcestershire, England, Evans studied law at Oxford University and worked as a journalist in the 1970s.
He worked as a screenwriter and television documentary producer before beginning work on his debut novel. His other books include “The Loop,” “The Smoke Jumper,” “The Divide” and “The Brave.”
In 2008, Evans became seriously ill after cooking and eating poisonous mushrooms picked in Scottish forests. He and his family were hospitalized and had to undergo kidney treatments.