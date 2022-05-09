Nick Cave confirms son Jethro Lazenby, in his 30s, has died

Placeholder while article actions load

“With much sadness, I can confirm that my son, Jethro, has passed away,” the front man of rock band Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds said in a statement Tuesday.

CANBERRA, Australia — Australian singer-songwriter Nick Cave has confirmed the death of his son Jethro Lazenby, who was in his early 30s.

“We would be grateful for family privacy at this time,” Cave added.

One of Cave’s twin sons with his current wife Susie Cave died in an accidental fall from a cliff near Brighton, England, in 2015. Arthur Cave had taken the psychedelic drug LSD before he fell.