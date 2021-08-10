There have been several reports of militants surrendering since the reported death of the group’s leader Abubakar Shekau earlier this year.
It is, however, difficult to assess if the surrenders will be a major win for Nigerian forces fighting Boko Haram’s decade-long insurgency, according to Sadeeq Shehu, a retired senior officer of the Nigerian Air Force.
Even before Shekau’s death, he and his allies had faced a mounting threat from a breakaway faction known as the Islamic State West Africa Province, or ISWAP, which has become more prominent in carrying out abductions and attacks over the past year.
There are also fears that the ISWAP militants may now be operating in the country’s northwest, too. Authorities confirmed recently that an extremist flag was seen flying in one town in northwest Niger state.