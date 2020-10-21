But thousands of protesters who saw that action as hollow pledged to stay in the streets this week after several major cities imposed curfews.

Witnesses captured footage late Tuesday of uniformed men with guns approaching a crowd in an upscale suburb called Lekki. People sang the Nigerian national anthem as shots rang out.

AD

AD

Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Lagos state governor, described the unrest as one of the “darkest hours from our history as a people” on Wednesday but said authorities had recorded only one fatality at the hospital. It was “an isolated case,” he tweeted.

Thirty were injured, said Sanwo-Olu, who added that authorities will investigate the shooting.

The Nigerian president did not address the bloodshed in a Wednesday statement, appealing instead for calm and patience as police reforms “gather pace.”

The Nigerian military denied aiming at protesters, tweeting on its official account: “Fake news!!!” It did not otherwise respond to requests for comment.

Protesters and human rights groups, as well as the head of the United Nations, disputed the official record on Wednesday.

AD

“All I heard was bullets — left, right and center,” said a 37-year-old man, who recorded a live Instagram video at the demonstration in front of the Lekki toll plaza.

AD

At least four people around him died, said the man, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because he feared retribution.

“There was no warning,” he said, breaking down in tears.

He ran through the night to escape, he said.

Hundreds had gathered that afternoon at the normally busy toll plaza in defiance of a 24-hour curfew, dancing to West African pop music in the street, numerous videos show.

Some held umbrellas to shield them from the sun. Many waved Nigerian flags, believing it would protect them from security forces.

AD

“Sit down,” a woman advised the crowds, according to footage from the scene. “Don’t run. Raise your flag. They won’t attack you.”

Just after 7 p.m., however, uniformed men surrounded the crowd. Video captured the streetlights going out. Gunfire erupted. Then screams.

At least 15 civilians have died across the country since the protests began, said Isa Sanusi, a spokesman for Amnesty International in the Nigerian capital, Abuja.

AD

The number of casualties from the Lekki shooting remained unclear Wednesday, he said, but the group has received “credible evidence” of multiple deaths and is still conducting interviews with hospitals.

Nationwide protests erupted on Oct. 7 after video emerged of officers from the federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad, or SARS, shooting an unarmed man.

Global celebrities, including Rihanna, Cardi B and Burna Boy, have rallied behind the cause, helping the hashtag #EndSARS go viral.

Nigerian soccer star Odion Jude Ighalo, who plays for Manchester United, slammed the military in a widely shared video, adding, “I’m ashamed of this government.”

AD

The #EndSARS movement has grabbed significant attention in the United States, where supporters draw parallels to Black Lives Matter.

U.S. presidential candidate Joe Biden urged Buhari and the Nigerian military to end the “violent crackdown.”

AD

“The U.S. must stand with Nigerians who are peacefully demonstrating for police reform and seeking an end to corruption in their democracy,” he said in a statement Wednesday.

Former U.S. secretary of state Hillary Clinton joined the chorus of condemnation, calling on authorities to “stop killing young #EndSars protesters.”

SARS was formed nearly three decades ago to fight violent crime, including robbery and kidnapping.

AD

Activists say the squad has routinely committed the kinds of crimes it was meant to stop.

After the Nigerian president disbanded the unit this month and vowed to reform the country’s police force, protesters took issue with the government’s plan to redeploy officers widely viewed as dangerous. Protests grew.

Amnesty International said it has documented 82 cases of the squad’s abuses in the past three years, including beating, hanging, mock execution, sexual assault and waterboarding.

AD

In Lagos, the continent’s largest city, unrest escalated on Tuesday following news reports that officers had killed two people. A crowd torched a police station, and protesters blocked roads, demanding justice for the victims.

AD