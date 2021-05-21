The U.S. diplomatic mission to Nigeria called Attahiru’s death “a tremendous loss to Nigeria” on Twitter, adding: “We join Nigerians in mourning the tragic loss of life from today’s plane crash.
Attahiru had been appointed to the position earlier this year by by President Muhammadu Buhari. The presidency tweeted photos of Buhari being briefed by the country’s defense minister and others about the crash.
“All of them are heroes who paid the ultimate price for peace and security in the land,” Buhari tweeted.