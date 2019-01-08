This courtroom sketch depicts former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn in a courtroom at the Tokyo District Court in Tokyo Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019. (Nobutoshi Katsuyama/AP)

Former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn appeared in Tokyo District Court on Tuesday and asserted his innocence in a hall packed with spectators.

The event was closely watched here as it was his first appearance since his arrest on Nov. 19. Interest in the case is high and Japanese media has been packed with stories of his alleged wrongdoings. Critics have called the stories one-sided, however, reflecting just the prosecutors’ point of view.

“Your honor, I am innocent of the accusations against me,” Ghosn, looking visibly thinner said, adding “I am wrongfully accused.”

Ghosn has been charged on two counts. One is for underreporting his future remunerations, for which he was indicted on Dec. 10, and the other for breach of conduct.

The court hearing was held in response to the request by Ghosn’s lawyers demanding the reasons behind his prolonged detention. The judge cited a risk of flight and a possibility of tampering with or destroying evidence.

In a statement also released today, Ghosn maintained he had “always acted honorably and legally” and with the knowledge and approval of the appropriate executives inside the company.

Before his arrest, Ghosn was a kind of economic superstar in Japan for turning around a troubled Nissan and building an alliance with French automaker Renault that has endured the last 19 years.

Ghosn had been pushing for closer ties between the two companies, but the move was not universally supported at Nissan.

Ghosn, a Brazilian-born French citizen of Lebanese descent, faces a maximum prison sentence of 10 years and a fine of up to $89,000.

At a news conference held this afternoon, Ghosn’s team of lawyers defended him, while strongly criticizing prosecutors’ approach to the arrest. “Having previously been a prosecutor myself, I think it is certain that the prosecutors are not trying to be partial” to Nissan, said Motonari Otsuru, Ghosn’s chief defense lawyer. Even so, “I wish [the prosecutors] would have proceeded with their investigation more cautiously,” he added.

Otsuru went through a set of the alleged incidents of misconduct by Ghosn and asserted they were in line with company policies.

Regarding the latest charge that he committed a breach of trust in the wake of the Lehman shock by transferring his personal losses to the automaker in a swap transaction related to his compensations, the lawyer said that the minutes of a Nissan board meeting confirmed otherwise.

In fact the swap was permissible under an agreement between Nissan, Ghosn and the bank, Otsuru said.

Similarly, regarding the charge that Ghosn “unnecessarily” paid $14.7 million to a Saudi company managed by his acquaintance, Otsuru said that their investigation showed it to be “an appropriate consideration” for the work the company had done.

For its part, the Saudi company, Khaled Juffali Company, issued a statement Tuesday saying that payments over four years from Nissan “were for legitimate business purposes in order to support and promote Nissan’s business strategy in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.”

Ghosn’s current detention runs through Jan. 11. The lawyer said that “ordinarily” prosecutors would indict a suspect, but that he does not know what might happen in this specific case. As for the possibility of bail, generally speaking it is not approved until the first trial, he said, and that it could take at least six months because of the difficult nature of this case.

