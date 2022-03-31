The three men, two of them Kosovo citizens and the third a Macedonian national, were arrested following a brief chase, police said in a statement. Authorities were searching for a Turkish truck driver whom police suspect was planning to take over the drug shipment.

If charged and convicted, the three men face a minimum of five years in prison.

Police said they also cracked a Macedonian-Bulgarian drug smuggling group on Wednesday, in cooperation with neighboring Bulgaria’s department for organized crime and the Southeast European Law Enforcement Center.

Four men, two of them Macedonian nationals, were arrested in that case, and police seized several kilograms (pounds) of amphetamines and other chemicals during searches of their homes.

North Macedonia is at the crossroads of drug trafficking routes, and drug seizures are common there.