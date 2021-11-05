Throughout his time in Haiti, Abd moved about with his hand on his camera, but even before he could raise it he would hear the chorus of “No photo!” It came from the people he was talking to and from those just passing by. Many also wouldn’t give their names. They would consider trading a picture for cash, but no cash, no photo. The message was clear. Why would they help a foreign journalist make money off of their image while they have little to eat? They had nothing else to sell.