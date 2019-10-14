By Associated Press October 14, 2019 at 5:53 AM EDTSTOCKHOLM — Nobel Economics Prize for 2019 awarded to Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo and Michael Kremer for studies on poverty.Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.ADADcomments0 CommentshomeHomeshareShareShare on FacebookEmail this linkShare on TwitterShare on PinterestShare on LinkedInToday's HeadlinesFree daily updates delivered just for youBy signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy