North Korea agreed to send a delegation to the 2018 Winter Olympic Games taking place in South Korea next month. The announcement came as the countries met for their first high-level talks in more than two years on Jan. 9. (Reuters)

SEOUL - North Korea’s representatives assured the South Korean government Tuesday that its “cutting edge” nuclear weapons are aimed only at the United States, not at its neighbors, as it struck a deal to send athletes to next month’s Winter Olympics and to re-open a military hotline.

The sobering words underscored how, despite the rare agreement with the South, Pyongyang continues to assert its right to fend off the United States with nuclear weapons.

Nevertheless, South Korea signaled that it was willing suspend some of its direct sanctions on North Korea to facilitate a northern delegation’s travel to the Olympics, which will open in the southern region of PyeongChang on Feb. 9.

Even a temporary lifting will likely anger the Trump administration, which has been leading a campaign of “maximum pressure” to force North Korea to give up its nuclear and missile programs.

The day-long talks at the Panmunjom truce village on the border between the two Koreas led to the unusual scene of a delegation of smiling North Korean men in black suits walking across the concrete curb that divides North from South – the same line that a North Korean soldier bravely crossed at the end of last year, as other soldiers shot at him.

North Korean delegation leader Ri Son Kwon, center, is greeted by South Korean officials after he crosses the border line to attend their meeting at Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone in Paju, South Korea, Jan. 9. (AP)

After the talks, Ri Son Kwon, the North’s previously gregarious chief representative, chastised the South Korean media for reporting that the discussions had included denuclearization as a subject. They were not on the table, he said.

“All our cutting edge weapons, including our hydrogen bomb and intercontinental ballistic missiles, are not targeting our Korean brothers, China or Russia but the United States,” Ri said, according to pool reports from inside the room.

“If we begin talking about these issues, then today’s good results might be reduced to nothing,” he warned.

Cho Myoung-gyon, South Korea’s unification minister and its chief delegate to the talks, said that despite the quibbles, Tuesday’s discussions were positive and could pave the way for progress on the nuclear issue. “The most important spirit of the inter-Korean talks is mutual respect,” he said.

The talks, the first in more than two years, have the backing of both Korean leaders. In his New Year’s address, Kim Jong Un wished his “compatriots of the same blood” success for the games.

“The talks are important because they are a positive indicator for bilateral relations,” said Alison Evans, a Korea expert at IHS Markit, a consulting firm.

The governments in Beijing and Tokyo both welcomed the agreement as a positive step.

In Washington, the State Department applauded the talks and said South Korea has assured the United States that North Korea’s participation in the Olympics will not violate any U.N. sanctions.

The real question now is what is North Korea’s long term strategy, said Christopher Green, senior adviser for the Korean peninsula at the International Crisis Group.

“If they want to drive a wedge into the alliance between the United States and South Korea, this could just be their opening gambit,” he said.

At the talks, the two sides agreed to “actively cooperate” for the PyeongChang Winter Olympics. The North will send athletes, cheering and performing arts squads, press and a “high level delegation” to the games, according to their joint statement.

North Korea is hardly a winter Olympic powerhouse, having won only two medals in its history – a silver in 1964 and a bronze in 1992, both for speedskating.

But International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach hailed Tuesday’s agreement as “a great step forward in the Olympic spirit.”

The IOC has been supporting the North Korean athletes with training, equipment and travel costs, and will now work out which North Korean athletes can compete. Although two North Korean figure skaters qualified for the Olympics, they did not register in time. They and others will likely be included as “wild card” entries.

South Korea’s government, led by progressive President Moon Jae-in, has been eager to secure North Korea’s participation in the “peace games” next month and also to find a way back to engaging with Pyongyang.

The Olympics has provided that opportunity, and Seoul has shown a willingness to move mountains to accommodate the North – even persuading the United States to postpone annual military exercises, which usually take place from early March, until after the games finish on March 18.

The South Korean government was ready to “take steps in relation to sanctions against North Korea” to facilitate the visit, foreign ministry spokesman Noh Kyu-duk told reporters. However, this would be done in consultation with the United Nations sanctions committee and the United States, he said.

The mention of a “high level delegation” and sanctions relief fueled speculation that North Korean might send Choe Ryong Hae, one of Kim’s closest aides, to the Olympics.

Choe made a surprise visit to South Korea in 2015 to attend the closing ceremony of the Asian Games, but was blacklisted by South Korea in 2016 after the North’s fifth nuclear test.

South Korea has also slapped sanctions on Air Koryo, North Korea’s state airline, but the restoration of a military hotline suggested that the northern delegation would travel over land rather than by air to attend the games.

The two Koreas agreed to hold military level meetings to “ease the current military tension and to resolve issues” and to hold further talks “to improve inter-Korean relations.”

A military hotline on the western end of the border, cut in 2016 after the nuclear test, will resume operations Wednesday morning. This is a key step to helping reduce the chance of an accidental escalation if there is a military incident on the border, analysts said.

Yoonjung Seo in Seoul and Carol Morello in Washington contributed reporting.

