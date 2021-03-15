The annual joint military exercises between the United States and South Korea, which began on March 8, are always a source of tension with Pyongyang. They have been scaled back for the past three years and only conducted by computer simulation, initially to allow space for dialogue with the North but now also because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The main target of Tuesday’s irate statement was South Korea, and Kim Yo Jong made it clear that even a scaled-back exercise, designed to target “fellow countrymen,” was unacceptable.

“War exercises and dialogue, hostility and cooperation can never exist together,” she said in a statement carried by state media.

But she also took aim at the Biden administration for giving off a “powder smell in our land.”

“If it wants to sleep in peace for coming four years, it had better refrain from causing a stink at its first step,” the statement read.

Leif-Eric Easley, an associate professor of international studies at Ewha Womans University in Seoul, said Kim Yo Jong’s statement “reeks of hypocrisy,” coming after North Korea had conducted its own winter military drills.

U.S. officials said on Saturday that the Biden administration had reached out to North Korea three times since mid-February but had not yet received a response.

The silence is hardly surprising: The Biden administration is undertaking an internal review of policy toward North Korea, and Pyongyang may want to see what comes out of that process before formulating its own response, while the annual military exercises are always a tense moment.

Kim Yo Jong, who has become a vitriolic critic of the government in Seoul over the past year, said North Korea was considering pulling out of a military agreement with the South designed to lower tensions along their heavily fortified border.

She said the “spring days” of 2018 — when Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in held their first summit — “won’t come easily again.”

In Tokyo, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken did not respond to a reporter’s request for comment on North Korea’s statement. He is accompanied by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, and the pair will be holding talks with their Japanese counterparts Tuesday before heading to Seoul.

Some experts worry the North Korean regime may try to get the attention of the Biden administration by conducting a missile test, while others say it may want to gauge President Biden’s approach first.

