Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said the ballistic missile test “threatens the peace and security of Japan and the region, and is a violation of United Nations resolutions.”

“I strongly protest and strongly condemn it,” he said in a statement.

The tests put renewed pressure on the Biden administration to develop a strategy to address a nuclear threat that has haunted presidents of both parties for decades.

It was not immediately clear whether the projectiles were short, medium or long range ballistic missiles. South Korean officials reported the launch of “unidentified projectiles” and said the activity was still under review. Officials spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss a sensitive issue.

The White House and State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

President Biden on Wednesday played down the initial short-range missile tests that occured over the weekend, telling reporters that it falls “on the low end of the spectrum.”

North Korea’s ballistic missiles test, which violates U.N. Security Council resolutions, would be the first such launch in almost a year.

South Korea’s military said early Thursday that North Korea fired two “unidentified projectiles from the coastal province of South Hamgyong Province into its eastern waters.

Further analysis of the launch is under way by South Korean and U.S. intelligence authorities, Seoul’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement.

The South Korean JCS said it has ramped up surveillance levels and maintains a readiness posture while working closely with its U.S. counterpart.

Japan’s Defense Ministry said early Thursday that North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles from eastern port city of Wonsan, Japanese public broadcaster NHK reported.

Pyongyang has so far snubbed the Biden administration’s diplomatic outreach to the country. North Korea’s first vice foreign minister, Choe Son Hui, denounced Washington’s proposals as “delaying-time trick” that lacks substantive offers to satisfy the regime.

Pyongyang has not reported any nuclear or long-range missile tests since former president Donald Trump’s first meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in 2018, although arms control experts suspect the North has been expanding its military capabilities.

Nuclear negotiations between Washington and Pyongyang have been at a stalemate after Trump and Kim’s second summit meeting in February 2019 collapsed due to disagreements over sanctions relief in exchange for partial disarmament.

The Biden administration is yet to lay out its North Korea policy in full, while Secretary of State Antony Blinken denounced the regime’s human rights records and weapons development.

During his Seoul visit last week, Blinken pushed Beijing to leverage its “unique” relationship and “tremendous influence” over Pyongyang to lead the regime’s disarmament.

“Kim Jong Un is determined to deal with the new U.S. administration from a position of strength. With China’s economic support, North Korea isn’t just going to accept whatever benefits the Biden policy review offers,” said Leif-Eric Easley, a professor at Ewha University in Seoul.

“Pyongyang’s provocations are aimed at negotiating more for less, such as sanctions relief for a testing freeze far short of denuclearization,” he said.