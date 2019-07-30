A TV screen shows an image of a North Korean missile launch during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul on July 26. A day after two North Korean missile launches rattled Asia, the nation said Friday that t had tested a "new-type tactical guided weapon" that was meant as a "solemn warning" about South Korean weapons development and its plan to hold military exercises. (Ahn Young-Joon/AP)

North Korea fired multiple unidentified missiles early Wednesday morning, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement.

The missile launch was the second in a week, after Pyongyang also fired two short-range ballistic missiles into the Sea of Japan last Wednesday.

North Korea said last week’s launch was a direct response to planned U.S.-South Korea joint military exercises and the South’s deployment of what it called “ultramodern” weapons, almost certainly a reference to its import of U.S. F-35 fighters.

[North Korea says missile test was ‘solemn warning to South Korean warmongers’]

Although a ballistic missile test is a violation of United Nations Security Council resolutions, and the missiles are designed to threaten South Korea, President Trump played down the significance of last week’s test, saying many countries test short-range missiles.

North Korea has also threatened to pull out of denuclearization talks with the United States if the military exercises go ahead, claiming that they would break a promise made by Trump to Kim Jong Un when the two leaders met at the Korean demilitarized zone at the end of June.

“Our military is closely monitoring the situation in case of additional launches, and maintaining a readiness posture,” South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said.

