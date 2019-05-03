In this July 28, 2017, file photo distributed by the North Korean government on Saturday, July 29, 2017, shows what was said to be the launch of a Hwasong-14 intercontinental ballistic missile at an undisclosed location in North Korea. On Saturday, May 4, 2019, the North fired several short-range projectiles from its east coast, South Korea’s military said. (AP/AP)

North Korea launched several short-range projectiles from its east coast on Saturday, potentially raising tensions with Washington but not invalidating its self-declared moratorium on ballistic missile tests.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said the North fired “multiple unidentified short-range projectiles” into the sea over a 20-minute period. The JCS initially identified the projectiles as “short-range missiles” and shortly later modified its statement.

“Our military has ramped up surveillance and vigilance in case of a further launch from North Korea,” the JCS said. “South Korea and the United States are closely coordinating to maintain a full readiness posture.”

