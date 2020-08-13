The disaster adds to an already troubling humanitarian situation in North Korea, with a weak economy further battered by the coronavirus pandemic.

AD

The official Korea Central News Agency said at least 16,680 houses and 630 public buildings had been destroyed or flooded during the monsoon, with nearly 40,000 hectares (100,000 acres) of crops damaged, and many roads, bridges, railway tracks broken. A dam at a power station also gave way, it said.

AD

The floodwaters even approached the Yongbyon nuclear complex, reaching the bases of two pump houses designed to cool the country’s main nuclear reactor last week, according to the 38 North website, monitoring satellite imagery.

The floodwaters have receded somewhat, and posed “no imminent danger” since the main 5 MWe reactor doesn’t appear to have been operating for some time, and a nearby Experimental Light Water Reactor (ELWR) has yet to come online, said Jenny Town, deputy director of 38 North, part of the Stimson Center.

AD

“In the long run though, it exposes a vulnerability of the reactors to extreme weather events such as floods,” she wrote in an email, noting that North Korea has been working on building up an embankment and dam along the Kuryong River to offer better protection against summer floods.

AD

“But this year, the river level is usually high,” she added. “If this were to happen when a reactor was running, it could cause problems in the cooling systems that would necessitate the reactors to be shut down.”

The floods have caused considerable damage throughout the Korean Peninsula. In South Korea, weeks of rains have left 42 people dead or missing and more than 7,800 displaced, according to official estimates cited by the Yonhap news agency. Provisional heavy rain alerts were issued for six cities and provinces on Friday, including the capital Seoul, with more than 300 millimeters of rain forecast for some central areas, KBS reported.

AD

In the North, however, Kim says he doesn’t want outside help because of the risk of coronavirus.

Kim told a Politburo meeting that the situation had caused great suffering around the country, with many people living in temporary accommodation, and called on the Workers Party to “share the pain with them and to relieve them of their sufferings.”

AD

But he said that must not undermine the battle against the pandemic.

“The situation, in which the spread of the worldwide malignant virus has become worse, requires us not to allow any outside aid for the flood damage but shut the border tighter and carry out strict anti-epidemic work,” Kim was quoted as saying by the official Korea Central News Agency (KCNA).

AD

Wary of the potential impact of a coronavirus outbreak on the country’s ill-equipped health sector, North Korea moved swiftly to close its borders in January. The country says it does not have had any confirmed cases of the virus, a claim some experts doubt.

Meanwhile, the DPRK Red Cross is helping 2,800 families affected by the floods, providing tents, tarpaulins, and other goods such as kitchen sets, water purification tablets and quilts, while continuing anti-epidemic work, according to Antony Balmain, Asia Pacific communications manager for the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies.