“The present U.S. administration persists in maneuvers to deprive the DPRK of its right to self-defense. All the facts clearly prove once again that the hostile policy towards the DPRK will exist in the future, too as long as there is the hostile entity of U.S. imperialism,” the KCNA said in its report about the Politburo meeting, using an abbreviation of North Korea’s official name, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.