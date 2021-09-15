North Korea’s back-to-back weapons tests come amid stalled nuclear negotiations between Pyongyang and Washington. President Biden’s nuclear envoy, Sung Kim, is in Tokyo this week to meet with Japanese and South Korean officials. Meanwhile, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi is in Seoul this week for meetings with his South Korean counterparts regarding the stalled nuclear diplomacy with the North.
South Korean President Moon Jae-in was briefed on the missile testing and is scheduled to hold a meeting of the National Security Council standing committee, Blue House spokeswoman Park Kyung-mee said in a statement. The country’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said that the missiles were fired from the central inland area of North Korea Wednesday afternoon and reached the East Sea.
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said Japanese officials “strongly protest and condemn the launches” and that North Korea’s tests are “threatening the peace and security of our country and region. They’re also violating the U.N. Security Council resolution.”