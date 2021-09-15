TOKYO — North Korea fired two missiles off its east coast Wednesday, South Korean and Japanese officials said, just two days after Pyongyang announced it had tested a new long-range cruise missile.

The projectiles were identified as ballistic missiles by the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff and Japanese Ministry of Defense. If confirmed, it would be the first such test since March and a violation of United Nations Security Council resolutions.

North Korea’s back-to-back weapons tests come amid stalled nuclear negotiations between Pyongyang and Washington. President Biden’s nuclear envoy, Sung Kim, is in Tokyo this week to meet with Japanese and South Korean officials. Meanwhile, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi is in Seoul this week for meetings with his South Korean counterparts regarding the stalled nuclear diplomacy with the North.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in was briefed on the missile testing and is scheduled to hold a meeting of the National Security Council standing committee, Blue House spokeswoman Park Kyung-mee said in a statement. The country’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said that the missiles were fired from the central inland area of North Korea Wednesday afternoon and reached the East Sea.

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said Japanese officials “strongly protest and condemn the launches” and that North Korea’s tests are “threatening the peace and security of our country and region. They’re also violating the U.N. Security Council resolution.”