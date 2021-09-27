The military provided no further information about the type of weapons fired Tuesday, the fourth test by North Korea this month, even as leaders in Pyongyang showed signs that they may be willing to resume negotiations with Seoul.
The flurry of weapons activity also comes amid stalled nuclear talks with Washington. North Korea has rebuffed attempts by the Biden administration to communicate, instead demanding full sanctions relief.
Tuesday’s incident also came as North Korea's ambassador to the United Nations, Kim Song, addressed the U.N. General Assembly in New York and called for an end to the “U.S. hostile policy” toward his country.
In his statement at the U.N., Kim denounced recent U.S.-South Korea joint military exercises and called on the administration to “remove the double standards towards the DPRK,” using the formal name for his country, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.
“The successive U.S. administrations have repeatedly expressed their intentions, both in verbal and written forms, that they had no hostile intent towards the DPRK, advocating dialogue with us. But as can be seen in reality, all of those were nothing more than flowery words to cover up their hostile policy,” Kim said.
“The current U.S. administration should prove its policy stand that ‘they have no hostile intent towards the DPRK’ by practical actions instead of words,” he added.