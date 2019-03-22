South Korean Vice Unification Minister Chun Hae-sung leaves after a press conference at the Unification Ministry in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, March 22, 2019. (Ahn Young-Joon/AP)

North Korea on Friday abruptly pulled out from a liaison office with South Korea near the border, following a no-deal summit between leader Kim Jong Un and President Trump last month.

North Korean staff members at the office withdrew early Friday on “instructions from the superior authority,” according to South Korea’s Unification Ministry later in the day.

The liaison office opened last September in the city of Kaesong just north of the border between the two Koreas to foster closer bilateral ties. North Korean leader Kim and South Korean President Moon Jae-in reached an agreement to open the office after their historic summit meeting in April.

The surprise withdrawal sends a chill through Moon’s efforts for rapprochement with North Korea after the Trump-Kim summit in Hanoi broke down over disagreement on sanctions relief for Pyongyang.

