This March 6 image provided by Airbus Defence & Space and 38 North via a satellite image from CNES shows the Sohae Satellite Launch Facility in Tongchang-ri, North Korea. (AP/AP)

TOKYO - North Korea is considering suspending denuclearization talks with the United States and may rethink a moratorium on missile launches, a senior official told a news conference in Pyongyang Friday, according to wire reports.

The threat follows the breakdown of a summit meeting in Hanoi between President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, and comes amid evidence that North Korea has rebuilt a satellite rocket launchpad.

Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui said the United States missed a golden opportunity in Hanoi, and warned that Kim may rethink his moratorium on missile launches, the Associated Press reported.

“We have no intention to make concessions to the U.S. requirements in any form, much less the desire to conduct such negotiations,” Choe said, according to the NK News service, citing Russia’s TASS news agency.

North Korea leader Kim Jong Un is set to make an official announcement soon on his position regarding talks with United States, she said, according to Reuters, citing TASS.

