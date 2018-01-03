A concrete border is seen as a South Korean soldier stands guard at the truce village of Panmunjom, South Korea, in July. (Reuters)

North Korea announced it would reopen a long-closed cross-border hotline with South Korea on Wednesday, to pave the way for official talks between the two sides about sending a North Korean delegation to next month’s Winter Olympics in the South.

South Korea greeted the news as a significant development as it attempts to ease tensions with its northern neighbor, after a year of nuclear weapon and missile tests, and the growing threat of war.

A North Korea official said the communication channel would be reopened at the shared border village of Panmunjeom at 3:00 p.m. Pyongyang time on Wednesday (0630 GMT) on the orders of the nation’s leader, Kim Jong Un, according to state-run radio and television monitored by news agencies.

The announcement follows Kim’s offer on Monday to open a dialogue with South Korea over the North’s participation in the Winter Olympics, which begin Feb. 9.

South Korea responded by proposing talks as early as next Tuesday in the border village Panmunjeom. The reopening of the hotline is meant to establish arrangements for this formal dialogue.

“The restoration of the hotline is very significant,” said South Korea’s chief presidential press secretary, Yoon Young-chan, according to news agencies. “It creates an environment where communication will be possible at all times.”

Ri Son Gwon, chairman of North Korea’s Committee for the Peaceful Reunification, said North Korea will try to engage in a “sincere and careful” manner by “upholding the will of the supreme leader,” according Seoul’s Unification Ministry.

Talks, if they take place, could lead to a temporary relaxation of tensions on the Korean Peninsula, but there is no guarantee they will find common ground between the two sides, nor lead to any lasting upturn in ties. Experts warned that North Korea was most likely borrowing from a well-worn playbook, hoping to win relief from sanctions and buy time to improve its nuclear program without offering any real concessions.

U.S. officials said they doubt Kim’s sincerity but declared that Washington would not stand in the way, nor would it allow the North to drive a wedge between South Korea and the United States.

In a New Year’s Day speech, Kim said he wanted to ease tensions with the South, but also told the Trump administration that a “nuclear button” was on his desk and his missiles could strike any part of the United States.

Trump responded with a threat of his own Tuesday evening.

“Will someone from his depleted and food starved regime please inform him that I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works!,” he wrote on Twitter.

