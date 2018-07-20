North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un tours a factory in Sinuiju, North Korea, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency on July 2, 2018. (Korean Central News Agency/Reuters)

SEOUL — North Korea’s economy had its biggest decline in two decades amid tightening international sanctions last year, according to a new Bank of Korea estimate released Friday.

North Korea’s real annual gross domestic product had dropped by 3.5 percent in 2017, the South Korean central bank said in a statement. The last time the bank had observed a larger decline in the North Korean economy was in 1997, when the GDP declined by 6.7 percent as the country struggled through a devastating famine estimated to have killed millions.

The economy largely stabilized by the end of 1990s, producing either small declines or some growth according to the yearly Bank of Korea estimates. In 2016, the North Korean economy was estimated to have grown by 3.9 percent — the greatest annual increase in more than a decade.

But sanctions imposed by the U.N. Security Council and the U.S. government appear to have hit the North Korean economy hard last year. Notably, Bank of Korea estimated that North Korea’s external trade had dropped 15 percent in total to $5.55 billion, with exports declining 37.2 percent in a single year.

“The sharp decline in North Korea's exports last year is a direct effect of the sanctions,” said Kim Byung-yeon, a North Korea economy expert at Seoul National University. “The sanctions imposed by China last year, the biggest export destination of North Korean products, dealt a huge blow.”

China had announced last year it would ban the import of North Korean iron ore, iron, lead and coal. Bank of Korea’s data showed that mining production in North Korea had dropped 11 percent last year, largely due to a sharp drop in coal mining. The export of mineral products was estimated to be down 55.7 percent year on year.

Accurate estimates of North Korea’s economic activity are difficult due to the secretive nature of the country. However, Bank of Korea’s estimates are considered some of the most accurate among researchers.

The increase in sanctions imposed on North Korea had come after the nation tested a variety of increasingly sophisticated intercontinental ballistic missiles and a nuclear weapon it said was a hydrogen bomb. Under the Trump administration’s “maximum pressure” strategy, the United States had spearheaded a global plan to diplomatically and economically isolate North Korea.

U.N. sanctions announced last August had notably stepped up the pressure on the country by removing the parts of prior sanctions that had attempted to avoid humanitarian consequences.

North Korea halted weapons testing in 2018 and is now engaged in talks with both the United States and South Korea, with discussions with Washington largely centered around weapons proliferation.

Officials from North Korea have downplayed the effects of sanctions, with nuclear negotiator Kim Yong Chol telling Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in May that Pyongyang’s shift away from weapons toward economic development was “not a result of sanctions that have been imposed from outside.”

Pompeo said this week that sanctions on North Korea would remain in place during negotiations with the country, while President Trump tweeted on Wednesday: “There is no rush, the sanctions remain!”

It may prove difficult to maintain the international consensus, however. Russia’s ambassador to North Korea Alexander Matsegora suggested the U.N. Security Council should be ready to discuss lifting sanctions on North Korea, RIA news agency reported on Wednesday, while Reuters reported Friday that China and Russia have blocked attempts to limit refined petroleum sales to the country.

North Korean state media has long iterated that after it had developed its weapons capability, it would turn toward economic development. During a recent tour of factories in North Korea’s northeast, Kim was shown berating local officials for poor workmanship and low rates of productivity.

