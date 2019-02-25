North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un arrives at the Dong Dang railway station in Vietnam, at the border with China, on Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. (Athit Perawongmetha/Reuters)

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrived to a red-carpet reception in Vietnam Tuesday ahead of a summit meeting with President Trump, after a 65-hour, 2,500-mile train journey from Pyongyang through China.

Kim disembarked from his personal green armored train at 8:22 a.m. at Dong Dang station shortly after crossing the Chinese border.

He was greeted by Vietnamese officials, chatting briefly and smiling. He was handed a bouquet of flowers and shook hands with a line of officials and military officers before walking past an honor guard dressed in white uniforms. He then got into a Mercedes limousine to travel the final 100 miles to Hanoi, while a small crowd waved Vietnamese and North Korean flags.

His younger sister Kim Yo Jong was also seen getting off the train.

Trump is expected to arrive Tuesday evening.

Also there to meet the North Korean leader were Kim Hyok Chol, who is the recently appointed counterpart of U.S. North Korea envoy Stephen Biegun, and Kim Chang Son, who is Kim Jong Un’s de facto chief of staff.

Dong Dang station had been cordoned off since Monday, with soldiers and police positioned outside, and officials staging a dress rehearsal. The entire road from the border town to the capital was closed from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. local time Tuesday.

Kim flew to his last summit meeting with Trump in Singapore, but North Korea prefers its leaders to stay grounded if at all possible. Kim Jong Un’s four visits to China in the past year were all by train, and his father, Kim Jong Il, was rumored to have a fear of flying.

Carrying heavy armor and with bulletproof black-tinted windows, the train is believed to travel at an average speed of around 35 miles per hour. A South Korean media report based on intelligence reports and defectors’ accounts said it contains conference rooms, an audience chamber, an office with TV screens and satellite phones, and bedrooms. Japan’s Nihon Keizai Shimbun reported it also carries a small helicopter in case of emergencies.

Kim’s summit with Trump is scheduled to begin with a private dinner Wednesday evening, the White House announced, followed by a series of official meetings Thursday. Trump will be joined by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney for the dinner. Kim will also have two aides present and both men will have translators.

South Korea’s state-run Yonhap news agency said Hanoi Opera House is a possible venue for the dinner, after it was visited by Kim’s de facto chief of staff and U.S. officials last week.

Trump will meet Vietnam’s president and prime minister on Wednesday before his dinner with Kim.

Kim’s schedule in Vietnam has not been publicly announced. Diplomats based in Hanoi said Kim might visit the industrial town of Haiphong and the nearby picturesque tourist site of Ha Long Bay, where limestone karsts rise out of emerald seas. But a rumored trip to a factory operated by South Korean electronics giant Samsung north of Hanoi now appeared unlikely, one official said.

Kim is thought to be keen to develop North Korea’s economy, especially by promoting through tourism and by attracting foreign investment into special economic zones.

The U.S. and South Korean governments also want to encourage him to follow Vietnam’s path from socialist to free market reform, and his side-trips could encourage the notion that he might indeed want to move North Korea away from state socialism and self-reliance.

But many experts say there is no sign he has any intention of relaxing his state’s vice-like grip on its people or allowing foreign influence to spread. Vietnam’s incredible opening to the world undertaken over the past three decades is unlikely to be a path for North Korea to follow.

North Korea state media showed a video of Kim’s departure from Pyongyang on Sunday, with a platform clock showing 1627 (4: 27 p.m.) on Feb. 23 as he strolled down a long red carpet dressed in a long black overcoat, past an armed guard.

He was seen waving to a small crowd of clapping and cheering people ecstatically waving pink plastic flowers. A line of officials was then seen walking down the platform, also clapping.

In Hanoi, Kim is expected to stay at the Melia Hanoi, said two diplomats familiar with the planning. The Melia is a Spanish-owned hotel that has hosted big name leaders including former Cuban president Raul Castro, Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif, and former U.S. defense secretary James Mattis.

Its website boasts of “a journey for all of your senses,” rooms with “elegant interiors with gorgeous views of the city” and “personalized service at The Level.” It is in the same building complex as the city’s only Rolls Royce showroom.

A TV inside the five-star hotel may have incidentally revealed the North Koreans’ plans as its screen flashed a page reading “BALLROOM 3 DPRK DELEGATION.”

Hanoi’s exquisite, French colonial-style hotel Metropole is a likely venue for the summit itself, diplomats said. U.S. security and logistics planners were spotted on the hotel grounds on Monday, while reporters and television cameras were gathered outside the building in the heart of the old city.

Signs of the historic tete-a-tete between Trump and Kim haven’t been confined to the Vietnamese capital’s elite travel locales. In Hanoi’s Old Quarter, shopkeepers, T-shirt makers and flag designers are making the most out of the rare meeting of two longtime adversaries with a host of commemorative swag.

For 100,000 dong ($4.30), tourists can buy a flag emblazoned with the two leaders’ faces that reads “Make the World Better.” One local T-shirt printer said he couldn’t meet the demand for the Kim-Trump shirts and had to use hair dryers to speed up the production process.

A local microbrewer is now offering a specialty brew “Kim Jong Ale,” a Kimchi sour ale with gentle and refreshing sour notes that belied the dictator’s ignominious reputation.

The rapidly developing Communist country has embraced Washington in recent years as it seeks to counter-balance its longstanding, but often antagonistic and sometimes hostile, relationship with Beijing.

As word of a potential second summit between Kim and Trump circulated last year, Vietnamese officials quickly proposed to play host, diplomats said. The interest Vietnam’s leaders have in providing a forum to reduce tensions between the two sides appears to have public support as well.

In interviews with shopkeepers along the Old Quarter's bustling streets and sidewalks, vendors expressed support for peaceful diplomatic dialogue and one T-shirt printer said he sold more summit shirts to locals than foreigners.

Yonhap said Kim Jong Un will stay until Saturday, March 2, citing an unnamed source.

“On his train trip back, Chairman Kim can drop by Beijing and debrief President Xi Jinping on the outcome of the second summit,” said Cheong Seong-chang, an expert at South Korea’s Sejong Institute. “Kim is expected to reassure Xi about his commitment to denuclearization talks and ask for military and economic support from China.”

The United States’ main allies in Asia, South Korea and Japan, may have to wait longer for face-to-face debriefs. Trump will fly straight back to Washington after the summit, while Pompeo will take a plane to the Philippines.

Min Joo Kim contributed to this report.

