North Korean leader Kim Jong Un renewed his commitment to denuclearization Tuesday and said he was ready to meet President Trump for a second time, but he warned the United States not to “misjudge” his patience.

In a closely watched, nationally televised annual New Year’s Day speech, Kim balanced a willingness to talk with a reminder that North Korea has its own demands if the peace process and denuclearization talks are to succeed.

In particular, he demanded that South Korea end joint military exercises with the United States, and warned Washington that if it continues to maintain sanctions and pressure, Pyongyang could walk away from the negotiating table.

He called his June summit meeting with Trump “instructive” and said they had shared “constructive opinions” on mutual concerns and “speedy solutions to the tangled issues” they faced.

“I am ready to sit face-to-face with the U.S. president again anytime in the future, and will strive to produce an outcome welcomed by the international community,” he said.

“However, if the U.S. does not keep the promises it made in front of the world, misjudge the patience of our people, force a unilateral demand on us, and firmly continue with sanctions and pressures on our republic, we cannot but seek new ways to protect our autonomy and interests and establish peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula.”

Kim delivered the speech in a more relaxed setting than in previous years, sitting in a plush leather armchair in a book-lined study, with large paintings of his father and grandfather on the wall behind him.

The speech, primarily aimed at a domestic audience, was as usual mostly concentrated on the economy, stressing the need for self-reliance, technological progress and scientific research while upholding socialist values. Even though the economy has liberalized in recent years, there was no hint of this in the New Year’s address.

He spoke at some length of his three meetings with South Korean President Moon Jae-in in 2018 and the rapprochement between the two nations but said this progress should be consolidated by ending joint military exercises with the United States.

“Now that the North and the South have promised to seek the path of peace and prosperity, joint military exercises with foreign forces that gives rise to tension on the Korean Peninsula should not be allowed anymore, and arms including strategic assets should not be brought in from outside anymore,” he said.

Read more:

North and South Korea hold ceremony to link railways, but sanctions block way

As clock ticks, South Korea looks for a leap of faith from Washington over North Korea

North Korea tells Washington to back off human rights criticism

Today’s coverage from Post correspondents around the world

Like Washington Post World on Facebook and stay updated on foreign news