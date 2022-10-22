North Macedonia: 4 Ukrainians arrested at archeological site

SKOPJE, North Macedonia — Four Ukrainians have been arrested on suspicion of illegal digging for artifacts at one of North Macedonia’s richest archeological sites, police said Saturday.

A police statement said the suspects were arrested Friday when officers caught them digging at the protected Isar site near the village of Marvinci, in the southern part of the country. Two metal detectors, shovels and several excavated objects were found with them, it said.