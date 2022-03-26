A plane belonging to Bulgarian airline GullivAir was the first to land at Skopje international airport on Saturday morning. GullivAir will operate twice a week with a 70-seater ATR 72-600 turboprop aircraft.

Story continues below advertisement

“The Sofia-Skopje (route) now connects the two capitals in just 30 minutes. We believe this (route) has a huge potential, both for tourist and business trips,” Metin Batak, General Manager of Skopje’s airport “TAV Macedonia” said.

Advertisement

The reestablishment of the air link was agreed in January when Bulgarian Prime minister Kiril Petkov visited North Macedonia in a bid to thaw relations between the two countries by pledging deeper bilateral cooperation.

In 2020, Bulgaria vetoed the start of formal EU accession talks for North Macedonia, arguing that Skopje had failed to honor parts of a 2017 friendship deal, particularly regarding shared history and language.