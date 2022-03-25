During the raids, police seized a large number of artifacts, including ancient figurines and jewelry, as well as firearms, metal detectors and computer hard drives.

The public prosecution office said in a statement the two main suspects allegedly led dozens of illegal excavations beginning in May 2020 to supply buyers in Albania, Croatia, Greece, Serbia, Turkey and the United States.

Six of the eight are under house arrest while the two suspects believed to have been the organizers are in custody. All eight were charged with destruction of archaeological sites and violating laws protecting antiquities,. The two alleged ringleaders were also charged with forming a criminal organization, and potentially face a combined maximum penalty of 30 years in prison.

No trial date has been set.