Norway bridge collapses, drivers of 2 vehicles rescued

COPENHAGEN, Denmark — A wooden bridge over a river in southern Norway collapsed early Monday, with a car plunging into the water and a truck getting stuck on a raised section. The drivers of both vehicles were rescued and doing well, police said.

Police were alerted shortly after 7:30 a.m. (0530 GMT) that the bridge had collapsed as a truck and a car were crossing over it. The car plunged into the river while the truck remained on the bridge in a nearly vertical position on a collapsed section that was raised at an angle out of the water.