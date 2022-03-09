Norwegian media nicknamed the man “the ambulance hijacker.” Authorities have not named him publicly.
He pleaded guilty to drug possession, making threats with a firearm and possession of a weapon in a public place. He denied accusations of attempted murder and making threats against police officers.
Authorities said he pointed a weapon at police officers before stealing the ambulance on Oct. 22, 2019 and speeding through Norway’s capital with police cars in pursuit. The babies, 7-month-old twins, were injured, though not seriously, when the ambulance went on a sidewalk and hit a stroller. An elderly couple dodged the vehicle by diving under a parked car.
Police shot at the tires and eventually stopped the ambulance by ramming the vehicle.
The man said in court that he did not intend to kill anyone by driving recklessly but needed to transport 50 liters (around 13 gallons) of liquid narcotics to cancel a 50,000 kroner ($5,600) drug debt, Norwegian news agency NTB reported.