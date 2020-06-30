It was nearly July 1, and she had no idea what to expect.

“We don’t even know how they would do it — by cabinet resolution, by Knesset legislation — nothing is clear,” said Ofran, a longtime staffer of the venerable activist group Peace Now, as she stood outside of a Jerusalem courthouse protesting a case of land confiscation against a Palestinian family, the kind of case she predicts would become more common in annexed territory. “There is no plan so there is nothing to fight.”

As the annexation battle has built to fever pitch in Israel — among activists and politicians, if not the general public — July 1 has loomed as a possible Decision Day. Opposing camps squared off for weeks, trying to either force or stay Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s hand. But on the eve of the big day, with the prime minister’s decision unknown (or unmade), activists on both sides remained baffled as to whether Thursday would mark a deadline or a starting line; a history-bending declaration or the silent moment of indecision..

“What disturbs us more than anything is that no one has even seen the map,” said Naomi Kahn, spokesperson for the settlers’ advocacy group Regavim, referring to the detailed schematic of exactly which areas would be included. “We don’t know if the input we’ve passed along has been received or is being considered, anything.”

The start of July was the date stipulated by Israel’s six-week-old coalition government as the earliest it would consider extending Israeli sovereignty over Jewish communities in the West Bank, an issue Netanyahu placed near the center of three recent election campaigns. The Trump peace plan released in January included a provision allowing Israel to annex settlements and connecting lands equaling about 30 percent of the territory.

Amid push back from Palestinians, activists and much of the European Union, the prime minister in recent days has been rumored to be considering less ambitious options as a face-saving way to diffuse the controversy, including annexing only a few long-established settlement blocs close to Jerusalem. In response, Kahn’s group launched an emotional ad campaign pushing Netanyahu to be “a Churchill not a Chamberlain” and move now to annex all of the Jewish settlements and the sparsely populated Jordan Valley.

On bus sides and billboards and news releases, Regavim warns Netanyahu that anything less would be to lay the foundations for a Palestinian state in Israel’s heartland: “Your name will go down in ignominy, and your legacy will be one of appeasement and shame.”

Opponents like to think the uncertainty is at least partly the result of aggressive international condemnation of the plan. European diplomats have warned of damaged relations and Arab governments have said the move could end the warming trend in their ties with Israel.

In May, the Palestinian Authority suspended its cooperation with Israeli security and civil agencies to protest the possibility of annexation, saying Netanyahu’s government would now be responsible for the well-being of millions of Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza, and answerable for any violence that flared in reaction.

But the parties know the uncertainty probably has as much to do with Netanyahu’s twin propensities for holding his cards close and dithering over difficult decisions. And this decision, political analysts say, has gotten infinitely more difficult since Netanyahu was ready to enact the plan immediately after the Trump plan was released.

The still-expanding coronavirus pandemic, the ensuing economic crisis and his ongoing corruption trial have coalesced into a fraught moment for Israel’s longest-serving premier. And with presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden building a substantial lead in U.S. polls, Netanyahu has to weigh satisfying much of his right-wing base with antagonizing the potential next president.

“It’s crazy, the circumstances now are as complex as a novelist could make them be,” said Amotz Asa-El, a fellow at the Shalom Hartman Institute who characterizes the cliffhanger uncertainty as vintage Netanyahu. “It’s been a pattern throughout Bibi’s protracted political career to keep things to the very last.”

His own prediction is that Netanyahu will announce some form of annexation-lite, allowing him and Trump — both who have seen booming economies collapse — to focus on other fronts. “I think he’s stuck with the aftermath of an initiative that was begun in another era.”

The last days of June have been filled with high-level diplomatic contacts, including dueling meetings between American officials with Netanyahu and his rival-turned-co-Prime Minister Benny Gantz. Gantz, who disappointed left-wing supporters when he agreed to share power with Netanyahu, is credited by some with slowing the race to annexation.

Sniping between the two leaders broke into the open this week when Gantz said addressing coronavirus should take priority over other initiatives. Netanyahu, who is believed to have the votes to enact annexation without the support of the Gantz’s faction, responded that it was not his partner’s decision to make.

For the peace activists on Israel’s left, the high-level jockeying belies the human stakes involved. Buried within the uncertainty is the possible end of the negotiated, two-state solution that many have devoted their careers to.

“This conflict has known many junctions, and this is one of the crucial ones,” said Lior Amihai, executive director of the Israeli human rights group Yesh Din, who pledged his group would continue its work whatever tomorrow brought. “For those thought there was a peace process leading to peace between the two sides, this exposes that, no, their intention to control the Palestinians forever.”

