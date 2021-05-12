He said there were 16 patients in the unit when the fire broke out at 2:30 a.m. local time. He said the two dead had been in critical condition.
Firefighters were able to put out the blaze, which was caused by an electric short-circuit, el-Samahi said.
Safety standards and fire regulations are poorly enforced in Egypt and have been linked to many deaths. A fire in December in an intensive care unit at a private hospital in Obour, an outlying district of the greater Cairo area, killed seven coronavirus patients.
Another fire in June last year in a private hospital in the Mediterranean city of Alexandria killed seven patients and injured one.