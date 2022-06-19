Officials: Gunmen kill 2 police in SW Pakistan province

QUETTA, Pakistan — Gunmen attacked a police post in Pakistan’s insurgency hit southwestern Baluchistan province, killing two constables, and floodwaters washed away a passenger van killing four women and a child, officials said Sunday.
No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack but Baluch separatist groups who want independence from Pakistan have been active in the mineral- and gas-rich area.
Also on Sunday, a passenger van carrying some 17 people was washed away by flash-floodwaters following heavy rains in the district of Sibbi.
The provincial disaster management authority said in a statement that the bodies of four women and a child were found while the others were rescued. It said some of the saved people were injured and transported to a hospital for treatment.