Photos from the city showed monks paddling boats in floodwaters around a giant reclining Buddha statue.
Seasonal rains account for much of the localized flooding, but water that flows from the north down the Chao Phraya River exacerbates the problem. Dams and reservoirs along the river store as much water as possible to help with irrigation during droughts, but then are unable to stem the flow of water from upstream during rainy season.
Some dams and reservoirs in the central region reached their capacities last month and were forced in recent days to increase the amount of water they release, contributing to flooding farther downstream.
“The water that we released in the past four to five days has already reached Bangkok,” said Prapit Chanma, director general of the Royal Irrigation Department.
He said if there is no more rainfall, “we can expect the flood situation will ease.” There are forecasts, however, a new storm could hit Thailand later this week.