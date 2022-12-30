Officials say Bolsonaro may have left Brazil for Florida

SAO PAULO — The office of Brazil’s vice president says he has become acting president, an indication that President Jair Bolsonaro has left the country. An official document says Bolsonaro may be headed to Florida.
Brazil’s official gazette says several officials were given permission to accompany “the future ex-president” to Miami between Jan. 1 and Jan. 30, to offer “advice, security and personal support.”
According to flight tracking websites, the Armed Forces’ official airplane left the capital, Brasilia, around 2 p.m. local time for Orlando, Fla.
AP writer Diane Jeantet contributed to this report from Rio de Janeiro, AP photographer Eraldo Peres from Brasilia.